Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE LLY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $802.91. 1,755,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,760. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $816.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.24. The stock has a market cap of $763.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

