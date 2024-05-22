Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,428 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 169,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 138,485 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $4,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. 7,406,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,471,894. The company has a market cap of $271.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

