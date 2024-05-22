Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.94. 492,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

