Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,420 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,810. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.