Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,112 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $4.91 on Wednesday, hitting $335.42. 1,515,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.32.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

