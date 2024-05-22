Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,174 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 44,477 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 1,694,843 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

