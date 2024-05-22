Oxler Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.6% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,499 shares of company stock worth $186,305,734 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,433. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

