PAAL AI Price Up 12.4% This Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $405.86 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,297,410 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,284,776.099412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.50369686 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,740,432.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

