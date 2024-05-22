Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.83 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.