Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Citigroup

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PYCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,305. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.