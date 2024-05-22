PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 2.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.02 and last traded at $62.54. Approximately 4,948,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,484,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

