Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer Sells 4,608 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. 195,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $415.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,676,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 162,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

