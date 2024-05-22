Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,494,349. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $200.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.58. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.