Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) vs. Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$95.73 million ($2.94) -2.84

Analyst Recommendations

Pervasip has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pervasip and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 7 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.70%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Pervasip.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -14.89% N/A -26.25% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -84.72% -59.00%

Risk & Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

