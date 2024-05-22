Pete Raby Buys 3,062 Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Pete Raby acquired 3,062 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.60 ($12,842.65).

Pete Raby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Pete Raby sold 4,156 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.62), for a total value of £11,844.60 ($15,054.14).

LON:MGAM traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 321.50 ($4.09). The stock had a trading volume of 431,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.91. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1-year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 338 ($4.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51. The stock has a market cap of £914.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

