Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,455 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Voya Financial worth $275,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. 334,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

