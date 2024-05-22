Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,112,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 2.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of MetLife worth $668,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,382. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

