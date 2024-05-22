Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $182.41 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $182,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.