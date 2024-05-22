Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,904 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.66% of Tyson Foods worth $316,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.46. 2,112,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

