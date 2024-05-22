Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 699,463 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,096,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,463 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises about 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 13.06% of Newell Brands worth $469,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 616,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 297,405 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,781,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

