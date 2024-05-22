Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.36.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

About TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned 12.33% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

