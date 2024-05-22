Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.36.
Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
