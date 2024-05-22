Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Reduced by Northland Capmk

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bitfarms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BITF. B. Riley cut their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms Stock Up 1.9 %

Bitfarms stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $732.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.