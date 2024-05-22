Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Reduced by Cormark

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.

BYD stock opened at C$230.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$273.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$278.43. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$228.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

