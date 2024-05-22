Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hut 8 Corp. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Sell” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

HUT stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at $18,191,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

