Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for MorphoSys in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for MorphoSys’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

MOR opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 226.79% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,241,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 105.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. SAL Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $486,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MorphoSys by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

