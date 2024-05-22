Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 8.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,747,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 867,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.