Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Reduced by Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.13.

Read Our Latest Report on BLX

Boralex Trading Down 0.2 %

BLX opened at C$32.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.