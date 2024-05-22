Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Reduced by Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%.
Boralex Trading Down 0.2 %
BLX opened at C$32.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Boralex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
