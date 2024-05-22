Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $43.01 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

