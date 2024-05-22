Qtum Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $400.93 million and $44.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00005486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.45 or 0.05395428 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00057371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00018508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,161,010 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.