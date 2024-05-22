Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 133,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 80,445 shares.The stock last traded at $193.10 and had previously closed at $195.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average of $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 46.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

