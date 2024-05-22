QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1.4%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $204.12 and last traded at $203.62. 2,391,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,550,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $225.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,958 shares of company stock worth $12,039,527. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

