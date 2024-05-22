Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.23.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a 12-month low of $119.12 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.63.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

