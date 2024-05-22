Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of MARK opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.66.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
