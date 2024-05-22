Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of MARK opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

