Reviewing Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39% Getaround -155.92% -3,722.93% -73.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoomcar and Getaround’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A Getaround $78.32 million 0.24 -$113.95 million ($1.30) -0.16

Zoomcar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Getaround.

Risk & Volatility

Zoomcar has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoomcar beats Getaround on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

