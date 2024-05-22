RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 10.0 %
RIBT opened at $0.14 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
