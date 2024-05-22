Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,487 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Allstate Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.17. 1,136,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,022. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $154.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

