Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,675 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,423. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

