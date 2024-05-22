Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 0.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its position in Biogen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.21. 1,218,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,977. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.97 and a 200 day moving average of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

