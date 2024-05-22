Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.58. 530,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

