Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 10,295,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.