Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

