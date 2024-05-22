Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $91.48. 2,359,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

