Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $547.80. 766,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,220. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

