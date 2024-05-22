Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 242.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3,227.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.02. 1,235,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.68 and its 200 day moving average is $240.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

