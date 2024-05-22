Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.60. Approximately 457,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,445,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

