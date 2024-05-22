Roth Capital Comments on Ayr Wellness Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ayr Wellness in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.95 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.