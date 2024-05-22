Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $209.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.63.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,410,000 after buying an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

