Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$139.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RY stock opened at C$144.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$137.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$131.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$145.45.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2058597 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

