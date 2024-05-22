Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Rubrik Stock Down 1.9 %

About Rubrik

Rubrik stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

