Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBRK. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $35.40 on Monday. Rubrik has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

